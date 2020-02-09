Guard your souls

However, Cyrus followed them back to their city on the hill, attacked unsuccessfully and camped around the city for 14 days. It seemed impossible to get to the city as only steep embankments led up to the tall guarded walls that protected the city.

Finally, Cyrus offered a reward to the first man who could find a way into the city.

Historians record that Sardis was built on a mountain of rock that closely resembled dried mud. That mud-rock mountain naturally developed cracks. One of the soldiers camped outside the walls discovered a large crack that ended at a city wall. On a dark night this soldier led some of the most agile troops up the crack in the rock.

Of course, the soldier expected to find a full defense ready to attack but instead the battlements were unguarded.

The city was invaded and fell to an invading army.

This great city, maybe the greatest of the region, capitulated because they had become complacent. They became so enthralled with the wealth and the ease of life that they became soft and dull.

Isn’t that so easy to do?