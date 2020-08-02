You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawk Springs needs funds after hamburger cancellation
View Comments

Hawk Springs needs funds after hamburger cancellation

{{featured_button_text}}

The Hawk Springs community has held monthly hamburger fries in June, July and August continuously since 1989. Proceeds pay for the repairs, lights, propane and insurance for the lovely community building that was originally the Hawk Springs Grade School. Rental fees also assist with the upkeep.

This year, the hamburger fries and rentals have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

There is enough money to pay the electricity and propane, but there is not enough money to pay liability and property insurance, which this year is $2,871. In 1989, the insurance was just $220 annually.

Board members are asking for the public’s help in paying the insurance and replenishing the account. Please send contributions to Hawk Springs Community Building Association (HSCBA), P.O. Box 116, Hawk Springs, WY 82217. No amount is too small. The group is registered with the IRS so your donation may be deductible on your federal income tax return.

For more information call Venita at 307-532-5081.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News