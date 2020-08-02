Hawk Springs needs funds after hamburger cancellation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hawk Springs community has held monthly hamburger fries in June, July and August continuously since 1989. Proceeds pay for the repairs, lights, propane and insurance for the lovely community building that was originally the Hawk Springs Grade School. Rental fees also assist with the upkeep.

This year, the hamburger fries and rentals have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

There is enough money to pay the electricity and propane, but there is not enough money to pay liability and property insurance, which this year is $2,871. In 1989, the insurance was just $220 annually.

Board members are asking for the public’s help in paying the insurance and replenishing the account. Please send contributions to Hawk Springs Community Building Association (HSCBA), P.O. Box 116, Hawk Springs, WY 82217. No amount is too small. The group is registered with the IRS so your donation may be deductible on your federal income tax return.

For more information call Venita at 307-532-5081.

