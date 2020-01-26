He gives the best gifts

He threw the Bible down on his father’s desk and stormed out, leaving his dad and the Bible behind.

Over the years he talked with his dad about the mundane life, being sure to be perfunctorily civil. He attended a few birthday parties for his mom and the two of them came to see the grandchildren from time to time.

The young man worked hard and was successful. He had more than one dream car and he had a gorgeous rambling ranch house.

But he didn’t have a warm relationship with his dad and he wanted it. However, before he could create a space on his calendar to go visit his parents, he received news that his dad had died.

Now he had to go home. He had to go help his mom settle into her new normal.

As he opened the door to his father’s office, he felt a suffocating sadness settle in around him. He sat down as his dad’s desk and ran his hands over the smooth, cool surface. He opened drawers to begin going through files and papers when he found the Bible, just as he had left it years before. Beautiful, expensive and unread.

Now, sadness retreated and regret furiously raged in. He picked up the Bible and began to turn the pages slowly and as he did a car key dropped out.