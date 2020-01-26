He gives the best gifts

Regret mauled the man’s heart as he flipped through the pristine pages of the never-been-opened Bible left in his dad’s study.
For you see, this middle-aged man was once a young man dreaming of his life after college. For months on his way home from classes he would stop by a car dealership and walk among the new beautiful cars. After reading about them, running his hands along the smooth flawless paint, sitting in them and even taking a couple for a test drive, the young man thoughtfully chose the one he’d ask his dad to buy for a graduation gift.
The young man’s father was wealthy. He knew that his dad could buy this car without a second thought. So, he regularly showed him pictures of the car, he expounded on all the car’s safety features and its fuel economy.
Finally, on the morning of his graduation, the father called his son into his study. With a hint of sentimentality the father told his son how proud he was.
The father then picked up a beautifully wrapped gift and handed it to his son.
Smiling, though a bit disappointed, the young man opened the box and found an expensive and handsome leather-bound Bible. On the front, the young man’s name was embossed in gold.
It took a moment but then the young man looked up and roared, “What the heck? With all your money, this is it?! This is my gift? You give me a Bible?”
He threw the Bible down on his father’s desk and stormed out, leaving his dad and the Bible behind.
Over the years he talked with his dad about the mundane life, being sure to be perfunctorily civil. He attended a few birthday parties for his mom and the two of them came to see the grandchildren from time to time.
The young man worked hard and was successful. He had more than one dream car and he had a gorgeous rambling ranch house.
But he didn’t have a warm relationship with his dad and he wanted it. However, before he could create a space on his calendar to go visit his parents, he received news that his dad had died.
Now he had to go home. He had to go help his mom settle into her new normal.
As he opened the door to his father’s office, he felt a suffocating sadness settle in around him. He sat down as his dad’s desk and ran his hands over the smooth, cool surface. He opened drawers to begin going through files and papers when he found the Bible, just as he had left it years before. Beautiful, expensive and unread.
Now, sadness retreated and regret furiously raged in. He picked up the Bible and began to turn the pages slowly and as he did a car key dropped out.
The tag had the dealer’s name on it, the date of his graduation and three words printed in bold red ink, “PAID IN FULL.”
All those years the car was his. The son had missed the gift because it wasn’t packaged and presented as he had expected.
What if the young man had trusted his father’s heart? What if he had graciously accepted the “gift” his dad had given?
Pause for a moment. What are we missing because we don’t appreciate and examine the unusual packaging of our days?
Trust His heart. He gives the best gifts.
