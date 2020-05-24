You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Heart Mountain open by appointment
View Comments

Heart Mountain open by appointment

{{featured_button_text}}

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center is open to visitation by appointment. Visitors may now schedule an appointment by email (info@heartmountain.org) or by calling the museum at (307) 754-8000. Heart Mountain Interpretive Center has been closed since March due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In reopening, the center will follow all the orders and recommendations made by state and local officials. In this first phase, visits will be by appointment only. Bookings are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended that visitors wear face masks and observe social distancing measures while in the interpretive center, for the health and safety of others.

Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation executive director Dakota Russell says that the foundation’s top priority is making the interpretive center safe for staff and guests. Russell said he hopes to expand the opening to include unscheduled visits in the near future, but believes this cautious approach is best.

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center tells the story of some 14,000 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 to 1945. Admission is $ for adults and $7 for students and seniors. Children under 12 and members of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation are free. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A. For more information about the interpretive center or this event, please call (307) 754-8000 or visit www.heartmountain.org.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 16, 17, and 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 20 and 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are th…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News