Heart Mountain open by appointment

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center is open to visitation by appointment. Visitors may now schedule an appointment by email (info@heartmountain.org) or by calling the museum at (307) 754-8000. Heart Mountain Interpretive Center has been closed since March due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In reopening, the center will follow all the orders and recommendations made by state and local officials. In this first phase, visits will be by appointment only. Bookings are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended that visitors wear face masks and observe social distancing measures while in the interpretive center, for the health and safety of others.