Heart Mountain open to visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center is open for visitors. The interpretive center will be open daily, but will be operating on shortened hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The reduced hours reflect the center’s commitment to protecting visitors by implementing additional cleaning measures.

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center closed to the public in March due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Since May 16, it has been open on an appointment-only basis. The interpretive center continues to follow all the orders and recommendations made by state and local public health officials. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures while in the building, for the health and safety of others.

Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation executive director Dakota Russell said that the interpretive center is excited to welcome guests again.

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center tells the story of some 14,000 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 to 1945.

Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

Children under 12 and members of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation are free. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A.

For more information about the interpretive center, please call 307-754-8000 or visit www.heartmountain.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.