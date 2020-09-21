Help Yourself

Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic

Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression, and sometimes we don’t have the words, but we do have art. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register by September 27. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups

Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application /invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Child care food policy