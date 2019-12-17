Help Yourself

Food pantry open in Glenrock
After several months without one, the town of Glenrock has a food bank again, thanks to a group of volunteers. The Glenrock Area Food Pantry, is located at 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15. The pantry is open on designated days from 1 to 3 p.m. ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m. general public. For December only, regular distribution date is December 18.
Merry Christmas, Casper
The staff of the First Methodist Thrift Shop wishes you a blessed season, full of love. The racks and tables are overflowing with beautiful treasures, and have so many Christmas items to add to your seasonal decorating. Men, this is your week. All men’s trousers, jeans, and short- sleeve shirts are half price. Please come shopping Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Besides fabulous bargains, you will be supporting Holy Cross and Interfaith, as all proceeds go toward their missions. We are located in Beverly Plaza at 2111 East 12th Street.
Food for Fines
Have you been be racking up late fees from library books that you love so much you don’t want to return them? Never fear... Food for Fines is here (again)! Bring non-perishable food and canned goods to the Library any time until December 15 to have your overdue fees forgiven, and the food will be given to those in need through Joshua’s Storehouse. Donations do not cover fees for lost or damaged items. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Buddhist teaching for the holidays
American Buddhist monk, Gen Kelsang Rinzin comes to Casper from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 17, at Theraexpressions Meditation Center, 351 South Beech St, Suite 3 to teach on “Giving with a Good Heart” just in time for the holiday season. Yes, Buddhists love the Christmas season. There is a guided meditation, the teaching, a Q & A and fellowship. Everyone of any religion or no religion is welcome. It’s all about giving with a good heart. A $15 donation is requested, but not required. Please come. We are friendly. Let’s examine our hearts in the crazy season. Questions? Call Joe at (307) 315-1987.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m., Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m., and lunch 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m., to 1 p.m., and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 1 to 3 p.m., ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m., general public.
Order trees now
Order seedling trees now from University of Wyoming Extension. There are 45 specimens of premium quality seedling trees, shrubs and grasses available. Order early while supply is the best. Order now for early May delivery. For more information, call 235-9400.
Watercolor on Saturday
Art 321 announces its newly-designed Saturday morning watercolor group from 10 a.m. to noon for those who have ever wanted to learn or improve watercolor painting techniques. Each week a new technique is discussed and demonstrated. Friendly, helpful critiques as well as one-to-one instruction are always offered by group leader Ellen Black. The cost is only $5 and pre-registration is not required. For those completely new to watercolor painting, supplies can be borrowed at no additional cost.
Ostomy support
An ostomy support group led by a registered nurse meets monthly at 5 p.m. in the Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center. All affected by this medical procedure are invited to attend. Meeting date is December 17. For more information please call 577-2195.
Healing Hands for cancer survivors, caregivers
Healing Hands for cancer survivors and caregivers is held Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Theraexpressions Meditation Studio, 351 S. Beech St., ste. 3. Monthly memberships are $40 and walk-ins are $12. Enjoy restorative yoga, Reiki EFT, sound healing, Nidra meditation and vision boards to envision your life and reframe your thoughts.
New spiritual group forming
Seeking those in Casper who are already familiar with the Abraham/Hicks, Law of Attraction spiritual teachings. The goal would be to have regular gatherings to discuss the finer points and learn more from each other. The motivation is not to convince anyone of the validity or veracity of the material, but find those like-minded individuals who would enjoy sharing with each other and learning how to apply these teachings to daily life. If interested, please contact Sue at Angelwise50@gmail.com (this is an email address, not a website).
Casper Boxing Club helps those with Parkinson’s
Rock Steady Boxing at the Casper Boxing Club, located at 910 Barbara Street, is helping those with Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club gives those living with Parkinson’s disease hope by offering a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine proving to dramatically improve their quality of life.
Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club offers Parkinson’s patients and their families the opportunity to come in and observe a class in progress. The group provides literature about the program and a chance to speak with certified coaches to educate and to promote awareness about Parkinson’s disease. They also provide a warm, caring environment to gain strength and confidence and boost productivity in their lives. Parkinson’s patients and their families are encouraged to join during the annual observance or anytime.
Rock Steady Boxing affiliates are independently owned and operated. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing at The Casper Boxing Club, please contact Gloria Jensen at 259-3243. For additional resources and to learn more about the overall organization, please visit Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. at www.rocksteadyboxing.org/.
Enroll with Experience Works
Experience Works is a U.S. Department of Labor-funded program geared for people 55 and older who are unemployed, with limited annual incomes and job prospects. The program is free and available to those who qualify. Applicants are placed in nonprofit or government agencies to receive paid training while providing valuable community service hours to their training host. Contact Kelly Smith at ksmith@experienceworks.org or 307-209-1306.
Shop the bargain basement
The United Church of Christ Bargain Basement offers a wide variety of holiday merchandise as well as glassware, kitchenware, household items, books, magazines, puzzles, toys, jewelry and clothing. Green tag clothing items are priced at 50 cents each. Located at the United Church of Christ on the corner of 15th Street and South Melrose, the Bargain Basement is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the Bargain Basement are donated to help support a number of nonprofit organizations.
Nic offers art for veterans
Outside the Lines art program for veterans meets the second and fourth Monday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is free.
Veterans are invited to get inspired by art and to explore their own creative side in supportive and safe environment. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking and other media. To register for class, contact Danielle at 261-5355 or Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
Suicide survivor grief, depression support
J.R.’s Hunt for Life offers free Suicide Survivors Grief Support and Peer to Peer Depression Support at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday at the 12-24 Club, 500 South Wolcott, 2nd floor. Everyone is welcome.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and its volunteers believes that love is at the root of everything. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry.
Parkinson’s exercise Tuesdays
Rocky Mountain Therapy is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program on Tuesdays. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500.
The exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the exercise class is $5. If you have any questions call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri or Amanda.
Suicide survivors support
A Suicide Survivors Support Group meets the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 1032 E. First St., sponsored by the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force. This is a support group that is open to anyone who has been touched by suicide, attempted suicide or has lost someone to suicide. This group is open to all ages.
Acrylic, oil painting at Art 321
Art 321 is pleased to announce the formation of a new artists group specifically designated for anyone interested in acrylic and oil painting. This group, facilitated by Sheri McCoid, will be meeting each Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. These informal group sessions are open to any artists and no advance registration is necessary. The cost is $5 per session. Please bring some recent work to show and a project to work on while you are here.
Floor loom at Art 321
Art 321 is happy to be collaborating with the Natrona County Public Library in an exciting new way. A beautiful Pendleton floor loom was recently donated to the library. The original plan was to set the loom up there and invite local weavers to provide demonstrations and create a woven public art project. Lacking space, however, the decision was made to bring the loom to Art 321 where the weaving demonstrations and art project can take place. Art 321 now invites weavers to come in, leave their contact information and help get this going.
Caregiver support new location
New location for Caregiver Support Group Meetings is at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 120 S. Forest. Meetings are open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and new ideas to help with situations. To RSVP or with questions please call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
Mindfulness for vets
Mindful warrior class is a special education opportunity for veterans to learn and practice mindfulness based forms of meditation designed to decrease stress and enhance one’s quality of life. No cost to veterans. Classes are held the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street, downtown. Morning classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Contact: Theraexpressions at 258-7955 or David Allhusen, LCSW, at 259-0350.
Beware of legal websites
Beware of websites offering free (or even paid) legal forms. Poverty Resistance director Mary Ann Budenske warns people in need of legal assistance to be suspicious of web sites offering free legal assistance. Whenever people do a Google search for legal assistance and do it yourself forms, paid sites jump to the top of the search. Budenske has surveyed many of the online commercial sites selling legal forms. Paid commercial sites offer free forms (which is a scam because anything even remotely useful costs money). Paid commercial sites often offer Wyoming specific forms (which is also a scam as most of the forms that are available are not up-to-date Wyoming specific forms).
The Wyoming Supreme Court and other state entities have worked to make information more available to ordinary folks in need of legal assistance. Equal Justice Wyoming, a program sponsored by the Wyoming Supreme Court, does have free and up-to-date legal forms. The web site is http://www.legalhelpwy.org. The Equal Justice phone number is 307-777-8383. The toll free number for legal aid is 1-877-432-9955, available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open ceramics at Art 321
Art 321 hosts an open ceramics studio every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per session and an instructor is present during studio hours to assist you. Clay is available for purchase or you are welcome to bring your own. All other supplies are provided. This is a great opportunity to learn (or relearn) basic and intermediate construction and wheel techniques and to produce fully finished pottery.
Buddhists meet
David Vaughn is a Buddhist living in Casper who proposes to establish a Casper Buddhist Fellowship. Vaughn invites all who are interested to contact him at davidvaughn991@yahoo.com.
Dementia caregiver support
Wyoming Dementia Care offers five Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support groups each month. Caregivers of those with dementia-related illnesses and the loved ones they care for are welcome at any of the group sessions. Professional staff from Intermountain Home Companions will be on hand to offer separate activities and snacks for those who need care. There is no charge for Wyoming Dementia Care’s support groups or for the respite care provided during the approximately one-hour sessions.
The morning support group sessions meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. Fourth St. The afternoon support groups meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr. The evening groups meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, 4154 Talon Dr.
For information email wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com or call Dani Guerttman at 232-3385.
Celebrate Recovery every Friday
Celebrate Recovery meets at 5:30 p.m. every Friday at Highland Park Community Church, just south of Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital on East Second Street. A family meal starts the evening, followed by praise and worship. At 7 p.m. there’s either a lesson from Celebrate Recovery’s planned curriculum or a testimony by a person who has found recovery through Christ. Then people go to gender-specific small groups until 8:30 p.m. when dessert and fellowship conclude the evening. Child care is available at no cost. For more information contact Chris at 265-4073.
Here and Now: Dementia-focused monthly art class
Classes are every third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge. Here and Now is a program made possible through a collaboration between Wyoming Dementia Care and the Nicolaysen Art Museum. It is designed to provide a supportive environment for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.
To register contact Dani with Wyoming Dementia Care 265-4678 ext. 106 or at wyodementia@casperseniorcenter.com, or Zhanna Gallegos at 235-5247 or at zgallegos@thenic.org.
