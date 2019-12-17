Help Yourself

Food pantry open in Glenrock

After several months without one, the town of Glenrock has a food bank again, thanks to a group of volunteers. The Glenrock Area Food Pantry, is located at 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15. The pantry is open on designated days from 1 to 3 p.m. ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m. general public. For December only, regular distribution date is December 18.

Merry Christmas, Casper

The staff of the First Methodist Thrift Shop wishes you a blessed season, full of love. The racks and tables are overflowing with beautiful treasures, and have so many Christmas items to add to your seasonal decorating. Men, this is your week. All men’s trousers, jeans, and short- sleeve shirts are half price. Please come shopping Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Besides fabulous bargains, you will be supporting Holy Cross and Interfaith, as all proceeds go toward their missions. We are located in Beverly Plaza at 2111 East 12th Street.

Food for Fines