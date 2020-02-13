Helping Others

Classroom mentor, foster grandparent

Make fleece blankets

The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter and spring dates are February 15, March 21, April 18 and May 16. The blankets that are made are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. The project began on January 3, 2016, and 1,160 blankets have been made by volunteers since then. These blankets have been given to individuals and to agencies that provide services to those in need of comfort and warmth. Everyone is welcome to come for an hour or two or the entire time. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. Donations of fleece are always welcomed as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.