Helping Others
June food drive for Food for Thought
Food for Thought is hosting a month-long food drive in June to collect donations to help feed kids over the summer. For this drive, the focus is on collecting fruit cups, granola bars, cracker packages and soup.
From January through spring break at the end of March of 2020, Food for Thought distributed 107,802 meals, almost 50,000 of those meals were distributed while school was closed for the COVID Pandemic. So far in 2020 they have distributed 145,668 meals.
Donations can be dropped off at any of our Partner Sites: http://www.wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org/foodbag
If you have any additional questions, do not hesitate to call 307-337-1703.
Hospice volunteer training set
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is offering a new volunteer class on July 15, with a combination of online and modified in-person training. The online training will address Hospice basics such as empathetic listening, comfort and compassion support, and can begin immediately after the application and interview.
On July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will learn how Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is unique from other hospices, about the team and programs, and other aspects including infection control.
Please call 577-4832 for an application and to schedule an appointment with Dixie, the volunteer coordinator.
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m. May 27, June 10 and 24, 307-670-2833, Cliff
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holiday brunch, 11 a.m., dinner, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-7151, boxes currently available curbside.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Visit Casper sees re-bookings
While Casper has seen event organizers cancel their plans and meetings due to COVID-19, from concerts to meetings and conferences to rodeos and state track, 18 of them have rebooked for later this fall or 2021.
Events rebooked for late summer and fall include several concerts, as well as the annual meeting of Wyoming Workforce Services.
2021 is slated to be a strong year and will welcome the return of 10 previously booked groups and annual events, including the College National Finals Rodeo, American Roughstock Rodeo, Wyoming Outfitters and Guides, AOPA, International Roundup, 307 Innovate, Lost Arrow Archers, Holistic Fair, Shrine Circus, State High School Sports (like basketball and track) and Wyoming Amateur Wrestling.
CC emergency fund surpasses $10,000
Casper College employees, trustees and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.
The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.
After hearing of about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.
Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”
FIB contributes to nonprofits
In an effort to help get food and resources into the hands of those who need it most during the COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate Bank and its Foundation recently stepped up to donate a total of $20,000 to six separate Wyoming nonprofits.
Donation recipients include the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Restoration Church Food Pantry, Holy Cross Food Bank, Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Wyoming Rescue Mission.
Further, because First Interstate believes in stepping up during difficult times, the company has solidified its annual commitment to once again donate 2 percent of its net income before taxes to nonprofits serving those in need across First Interstate’s six-state footprint.
Last year, this totaled more than $5.2 million.
To provide relief to both individuals and businesses, First Interstate has created a number of programs to address multiple challenges arising in the current climate.
First Interstate currently has two separate initiatives underway with community focus:
• First Interstate has partnered with EverFi, a leader in financial education programming, to develop online financial literacy modules that assist with planning, teaching and learning. This content is available at First Interstate’s online Resource Center.
• To ensure meals for families throughout its footprint, First Interstate has kicked off its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program early. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing communities. During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by the employees to charitable organizations that provide food to neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the outreach a quarter earlier to help neighbors when they need it most. They plan to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.
Checking on at-risk kids
Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members who volunteer with CASA of Natrona County. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly, and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.
Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise during this pandemic. Children are no longer in the public eye -- they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.
If readers suspect a child is in immediate danger, they should call police or 911. They can also contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline via text, phone or online chat at www.childhelp.org/childhelp-hotline to report abuse.
Normally, advocate visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children's safety and well-being. Volunteers are currently working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children. They are using phone calls, FaceTime, Skyping and visiting from afar.
"While none of these is a great solution, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children's lives," said Chandra Ortiz, executive director. "We need volunteers now more than ever and are encouraging all community members to join with us either by volunteering or considering a donation, helping us ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis."
For more information about CASA locally, visit www.casaofnatronacounty.net.
Mission needs kitchen ingredients
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission is currently serving approximately 1,500 meals a week to those in need at the mission and in support of the Westwood medical shelter. Here is the most recent list of kitchen needs: shredded mozzarella, baking yeast, bacon, canned fruit, bread and cake/brownie mixes.
WFBR distributes to partners
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is pleased to announce $52,000 direct funding to partners across the state as part of their COVID-19 response. These funds will be distributed to support the purchase of food as part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope Program. This is just one of WFBR's efforts designed to get food where it is needed most when it is needed most.
WFBR has witnessed its existing partners requesting more than twice the normal amount of food in order to serve their clients. The need to help fund the purchase of food is part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ efforts to do everything possible to continue uninterrupted food distributions.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be supporting dozens of communities by providing 43 local grants. Every county in the state received funding through one of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ partners/programs. This will help secure 208,000 meals for community members who may not know where they will find their next meal.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is "leaning in" and collaborating with Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming and her Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the statewide COVID 19 Hunger Task Force, The Department of Homeland Security, VOAD and many other state, county and local officials.
BBBS looks for fall lunch buddies
Big Brothers Big Sisters wish you health and like you look forward to returning back to work and activities. The Lunch Buddies program is a simple and profound idea. You can volunteer today and give a child in the community a gift of friendship and mentoring.
The BBBS Lunch Buddies program will again start in the fall of 2020. You can help a child reach their full potential with having lunch one day a week with them at their school! One day a week makes a profound difference. Be that mentor, change a life. Sign up today via the website www.wyobbbs.org or call 265-2227 and they will get back to you. Today you can change a child life and help them reach their full potential.
CATC low income tickets and tokens
Combined funding from the City of Casper, the towns of Mills and Evansville and the Wells Fargo Foundation is being used to continue the Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) Low Income Fare Assistance Program into 2020.
CATC’s Low Income Fare Assistance Program provides a limited number of tickets or tokens for rides on CATC or The Bus for local people who have low, very low, extremely low or no income at all as defined by federal poverty guidelines from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wyoming Department of Health.
According to CATC executive director John Jones, the ongoing financial commitment of these funders makes a real difference to those for whom CATC is the only accessible, safe and affordable way to get to work, medical appointments, education and shopping.
Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County. The combined system of demand-response and fixed route buses serves the general public, the elderly and disabled and those who do not have access to their own vehicle.
For information or to donate, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313 or john@catcbus.com.
Hospice establishes endowment fund
Over the years, many families and supporters of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions have asked how they can help ensure a sustainable future, finding a way to provide much-needed care even during lean economic times. Hospice has announced the establishment of the Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation, laying the groundwork for Central Wyoming Hospice to provide hospice care indefinitely.
Endowment funds provide a stable, predictable source of income for nonprofit organizations. The Wyoming Community Foundation manages these funds, and, like a community savings account, this permanent pool of assets generates income and grows over time. With this partnership, CWHTP will benefit from the Foundation’s 30-year history of honoring donors’ wishes to build long-term assets that will help the community forever.
To show its commitment to the future of hospice care, CWHTP’s Board of Directors has set aside $50,000 to match donations made to the Endowment Fund this year. If you are interested in contributing to the new Central Wyoming Hospice Endowment Fund and wish to take advantage of the match, please call Rachel McPherson at 577-4832.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!