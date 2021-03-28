Holy Week at Grace Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 7 p.m., April 1, Maundy Thursday service; 7 p.m., April 2, Good Friday service; 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Please call 265-6329 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m., to noon, for more information.