Holy Week at St. Mark's
Holy Week at St. Mark's

Holy Week at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott will begin with the traditional Palm Sunday Liturgy on March 28 at 9 a.m.

March 31, Holy Wednesday, 6 p.m. Reading the Gospel of Mark, online only.

Maundy Thursday on April 1 service at 6 p.m., Holy Communion.

Good Friday on April 2 will include Stations of the Cross at noon. Ecumenical Good Friday Liturgy with "The Seven Last Words" with special music and with guest ministers offering reflections on the "Last Words" of Jesus from the Cross.

Easter Sunday on April 4, there will be two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact the office to reserve seating. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at all services.

For further information contact the church office, 237-0831.

