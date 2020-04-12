I am not having fun.

I’ve wondered how they must have felt about what had just happened to their friend, their leader... the one who was supposed to be their savior.

Surely they were grieving the horrible atrocity of death on a cross but they were also grieving their hopes and dreams, their friendships and their common mission.

And, they were afraid, too. Peter’s vehement denial of even knowing Jesus proved that.

Would the killers come after them because they were friends of Jesus? Were their families and friends targets as well, purely because of their association with Jesus?

Fear stalked them.

So they locked themselves away. They went into hiding to wait out the murderous wave of death.

They were not having fun.

Maybe today we can identify with the early followers in a way we have never been able to... shut away, alone, afraid.

Maybe they asked the same questions we are asking. Why this? Why now? What are we supposed to do? What’s next? How will we survive?