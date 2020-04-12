I am not having fun.
I know. What an awful way to begin a spiritual life column. But it’s true, I’m not loving life right now. By my calculations, I have spent about 160 hours in front of a computer screen the last three weeks. That’s not normal for me. It’s not normal to be talking to a screen or smiling at the screen while I try to appear less washed out and less wrinkly. It’s not normal to be giving a “thumbs up” to the screen because I’ve muted myself but still need to communicate my affirmation.
Sitting in front of a screen all day and night means that the one thing I absolutely love is out of reach... people. I can see them and hear their voices, so that’s good, but I can’t hug them or feel their energy or sit with them when they (or I) just need someone close by.
Plus, sitting all day makes my back hurt.
Have I mentioned that I am not having fun? COVID-19 stinks.
Sorry. I mean it. I apologize for my crabby attitude.
Actually, I have been initiating a little conversation with myself about this stinky sentiment. Especially in light of commemorating Holy Week; Jesus’ tragic last days on earth, his death and his resurrection.
While brooding about our ill fate, the fear of the virus, the loss of jobs, the aloneness so many are feeling, I can’t help but think of those early followers of Jesus on the day he was arrested and then brutally killed.
I’ve wondered how they must have felt about what had just happened to their friend, their leader... the one who was supposed to be their savior.
Surely they were grieving the horrible atrocity of death on a cross but they were also grieving their hopes and dreams, their friendships and their common mission.
And, they were afraid, too. Peter’s vehement denial of even knowing Jesus proved that.
Would the killers come after them because they were friends of Jesus? Were their families and friends targets as well, purely because of their association with Jesus?
Fear stalked them.
So they locked themselves away. They went into hiding to wait out the murderous wave of death.
They were not having fun.
Maybe today we can identify with the early followers in a way we have never been able to... shut away, alone, afraid.
Maybe they asked the same questions we are asking. Why this? Why now? What are we supposed to do? What’s next? How will we survive?
I imagine they also replayed every conversation they had ever had with Jesus. Maybe even berating themselves for not trying to stop the death. I’m positive that they longed to go back to a moment he hugged them or when they sat laughing together around a campfire.
They must have felt such helplessness and hopelessness.
But friends, that is where we part ways.
When they went into hiding they didn’t know the end of the story. They didn’t know that in a few days the tomb would stand empty. They didn’t know that the Spirit would be their ever-present company. They didn’t know their best days; their most powerful, consequential, miraculous days were ahead of them.
But we know the end of the story. Death could not hold Jesus.
He is risen and because of that we can, even today, experience the joy, the hope, the power.
So, though we may not be having “fun” right now and though we can more closely identify with what those early followers were feeling that tragic Friday of death, we do not mourn today.
The tomb is empty. Death does not win.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!