I never was alone

During the early dawn, I checked in alone with one yellow canvas backpack over my shoulder. Thirty hours later I was wheeled out, alone, to the designated pick up place.
There were masks, whispers, sharp cutting blades, and periods of unconsciousness. There were shiny clean bathrooms, bleached white sheets, rotating heating packs, and lots of ice chips.
Being a patient, the only overnight guest on my floor, in a small hospital is not all bad (and, for obvious reasons, it is not all good either).
But having a “procedure” and staying the night during COVID-19? It was interesting, in a lonely, introspective way.
As a patient, I haven’t stayed overnight in a hospital since I delivered our last child, who is 25. My siblings (and sister-in-law) and I took turns staying nights in the hospital with my mom as she was dying. But I was not a patient and I was not the vulnerable or the hurting.
A week post-op, I write from a clear head and pain-free belly, but I didn’t fly through this experience without setbacks. In fact, I was pretty miserable for several days and I took notes. Some things you want to forget and some things you need to remember.
Hopefully, I will continue to process the lessons from the last week, but here are the things I learned in the hospital:
- Sneezing is scary. We should never take the simple stuff for granted.
- Be nice to the nurses. They hold some power. Plus, few people do such a critically thankless job.
- Gauge how you are doing by watching people’s faces. People’s eyes often reflect who you are, and how you are being, to them.
- Listen carefully, take notes. No matter how intensely you are listening to someone, if you really want to remember... write it down.
- Take a deep breath. Or five. With a deep breath, racing hearts calm, minds manage to articulate words to more adequately express and those words reflect a spirit in control.
- Stroll. Baby steps away from the comfortable brings healing. So get up and take a stroll.
- Look for the silver lining. There is always something good in sight. Stay focused there.
- Get things right with God. Be grateful in the dark hours, name your own sin, voice your concerns and release yourself to the One who ultimately decides the number of your days.
As you can see, being alone, having no one to distract you while recovering from major surgery has its ups and downs. I puked and didn’t have to apologize to anyone. But I also had to get up and wash my own face. I could sleep in the ugly state of snoring and drooling without self consciousness. But I also had no one to fish my lotion out of my bag when I was feeling scaly and dried up.
I had some pretty pitifully profound thoughts about my experience. But no one to talk to about it.
I wrote in my journal: There have been good days, so-so days, and a couple bad, bad days. Then there are a few good days in a row and that is when you know that complete healing is on the horizon.
Oh... and the most important lesson? Even though my husband or kids couldn’t come in with me, I never was alone.
