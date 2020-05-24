I never was alone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the early dawn, I checked in alone with one yellow canvas backpack over my shoulder. Thirty hours later I was wheeled out, alone, to the designated pick up place.

There were masks, whispers, sharp cutting blades, and periods of unconsciousness. There were shiny clean bathrooms, bleached white sheets, rotating heating packs, and lots of ice chips.

Being a patient, the only overnight guest on my floor, in a small hospital is not all bad (and, for obvious reasons, it is not all good either).

But having a “procedure” and staying the night during COVID-19? It was interesting, in a lonely, introspective way.

As a patient, I haven’t stayed overnight in a hospital since I delivered our last child, who is 25. My siblings (and sister-in-law) and I took turns staying nights in the hospital with my mom as she was dying. But I was not a patient and I was not the vulnerable or the hurting.

A week post-op, I write from a clear head and pain-free belly, but I didn’t fly through this experience without setbacks. In fact, I was pretty miserable for several days and I took notes. Some things you want to forget and some things you need to remember.