If you get what you want

Give me something to do; what can I do? How can I help you? What can I get you?
I love these questions. Mostly, because it means that I look desperate enough to need help and someone is willing, both of body and mind, to assist me. That is good, very good. Because ... I often need help.
I don’t enjoy one thing about slaving over a hot stove (that must be an expression from my great-grandmother’s era, but I digress), so I enjoy going into a restaurant and having people ask me, “Would you like to sit in the dining room, or the bar or on the patio?”
It gets better when they ask me, “What can I get you to drink?” I feel so...welcome, like a guest in their home. A few minutes later they ask a new question, “What can I get you to eat?”
When I begin to respond, they look at me and hang on every word I utter. They nod and tell me what a great choice I’ve made. They are so thrilled with my request that they even write down everything I say. So nice.
Doesn’t everybody want somebody to ask them, “What can I do for you?”
Jesus asked several people a very similar question. He asked the son of Timaeus.
Bartimaeus made his “living” outside the gates of Jericho. It was a famous place of distinction, one of the oldest continuously settled towns in history. Around the time of Jesus, Herod the Great built a winter palace in Jericho.
So Bartimaeus works his trade in the shadow of one of the greatest places in history. His blindness necessitates his begging. He has to eat, after all. So imagine the man, we’ve all seen similar, ragged and desperate for a few pennies.
When he hears that Jesus, the miracle worker, is leaving the city and walking right past him, he begins shouting. “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me! Jesus, Jesus, please have mercy on me!”
The Biblical account records that people in the crowd following Jesus turned harshly on him and told him to be quiet. They obviously didn’t think he was worthy of attention. But he grew louder and more obnoxiously yelled, “Son of David, have mercy on me!”
Pressed by a mob who wanted a piece of the prophet/healer/messiah, Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.”
And so the man, who was routinely ignored and sidelined in life, threw his cloak aside, jumped to his feet and went to Jesus.
Immediately, Jesus asked the all-important question: “What do you want me to do for you?”
Now you’d think that’s pretty obvious, right? I guess it was because the man without thinking responded, “Rabbi, I want to see.”
Of course, he wanted to see. That would be our response in a heartbeat.
But that meant a whole lifestyle change for that man. Now, because of his sight, he has to find a trade, he will have to train and work to make a living day in and day out. Now he will see a beautiful woman and wonder if he is capable of love. Now, he will have to learn social skills; he can’t yell at people or play on their emotions to get food. Now that he has been miraculously healed, he will have to choose to follow this religious revolutionary or to pursue his own way in a world that previously rejected him.
I believe that Jesus still asks us, “What do you want me to do for you?”
But be careful how you answer. If you get want you want, where will it take you and what will it cost you?
