If you get what you want

Give me something to do; what can I do? How can I help you? What can I get you?

I love these questions. Mostly, because it means that I look desperate enough to need help and someone is willing, both of body and mind, to assist me. That is good, very good. Because ... I often need help.

I don’t enjoy one thing about slaving over a hot stove (that must be an expression from my great-grandmother’s era, but I digress), so I enjoy going into a restaurant and having people ask me, “Would you like to sit in the dining room, or the bar or on the patio?”

It gets better when they ask me, “What can I get you to drink?” I feel so...welcome, like a guest in their home. A few minutes later they ask a new question, “What can I get you to eat?”

When I begin to respond, they look at me and hang on every word I utter. They nod and tell me what a great choice I’ve made. They are so thrilled with my request that they even write down everything I say. So nice.

Doesn’t everybody want somebody to ask them, “What can I do for you?”

Jesus asked several people a very similar question. He asked the son of Timaeus.