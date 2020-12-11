 Skip to main content
Inmate roster Dec. 11
Inmate roster Dec. 11

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 11, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Kevin Ridl, 56, MPD, fail to comply, hold for probation and parole; Keith Koronka, 29, CPD, domestic battery; Tesla Goggles, 32, NCSO, fail to comply; Ian Molina, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Joseph Forkell, 21, NCSO, fail to appear; Wren Curtis, 26, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, fail to appear; Nathan Rhoades, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Patrick Pacheco, 47, CPD, fail to appear; Carla Musser, 49, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Kurt Deming, 53, CPD, fail to comply (times 3), county warrant/hold for agency.

