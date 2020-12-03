Inmate roster Dec. 3

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 3, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
True Ven John, 28, NCSO, bond revocation; Leomir Valera-Ortiz, 31, CPD, fail to appear, aggravated assault, domestic battery, stalking, DWUS; Casey Hagen, 38, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Ivan Prentup, 42, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Cody Thornton, 28, NCSO, criminal warrant; Susan Fuller, 29, EPD, aggravated assault, interference with peace officer; Jeremiah Glasspoole, 42, CPD, DWUI, DWUS; Sal Gallegos, 42, CPD, petit larceny, DWUI, fail to appear; William Midgett, 34, CPD, contract hold/billing; Dale Hogstad, 29, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, superintendant/speed zone.
