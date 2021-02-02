Inmate roster Feb. 2

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 2, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 2, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:Mandelyn Hernandez, 41, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Cameron Hopper, 27, NCSO, criminal warrant; Tyler Smith, 29, EPD, criminal warrant; Ashlee Bojaj, 36, NCSO, fail to comply; Adan Chavez-Arevalo, 51, INS, immigration hold; Taylor Macias, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Kenneth-Jeremiah Latham, 21, CPD, larceny, controlled substance possession meth, possession of burglar’s tools, conspiracy; Samuel Garris, 30, NCSO, burglary; Sabrina Prosise, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Chance Summers, 30, CPD, DUS, run red light, insurance violation, controlled substance possession; Racheal Konkler, 33, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Michal Lindberg, 26, CPD, public intoxication; Michael Crow, 36, CPD, public intoxication; Deshann Gorden, 54, CPD, DWUI, open container; Andrew Barrett, CPD, 35, aggravated assault.