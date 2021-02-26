Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 26, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Elaine Thompson, 54, NCSO, fail to comply; Michelle Willis, 27, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Douglas Dickey, 60, CPD, voyeurism; Jessie Sicocan, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, contract hold/billing; Ronald Higgins, 61, CPD, DWUI, open container; Bud Perry, 37, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Kayla Harmon, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply (times 2), county warrant/hold for agency; Madison McCarthy, 26, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Gwen Timm, 19, EPD, fail to appear (times 2); Kayelee Thomas, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession, DWUS, open container in vehicle, registration violation, hold for probation and parole; Chatille Mapp, 40, EPD, fail to comply, DWUS; Sean Lavin, 21, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession, compliance auto insurance, open container in vehicle, DWUS.