Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 23, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated January 23, 2020, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Donald Whitmore, 32, NCSO, hold for district court; Cody Elrod, 36, MPD, fail to comply; Aaron Restad, 43, NCSO, serve jail time; Tiedon Zufelt, 20, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jeannie Ross, 38, NCSO, criminal warrant; Shadee Gardner, 29, NCSO, fail to appear; Solomon Tegenu, 34, NCSO, serve jail time; Peter Kleinsasser, 31, NCSO, criminal warrant; Allissa Spruell, 40, MPD, serve jail time; Calvin Halligan, 56, NCSO, bond revocation; Kendell Austin, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Echo Pollock, 34, NCSO, serve jail time; Sierra Chavez, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant; Leslie Simon, 27, NCSO, criminal trespass, property destruction under $500; Ross Chase, 60, MPD, DWUI; Triston Quiroz, 23, MPD, DWUI, fail to comply; Jesse Clark, 27, EPD, DWUI, stay right 2 lane, left turn at intersection; Quentin Ward, 28, CPD, DWUI, domestic assault; Darren Naugle, 31, NCSO, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, DWUS; Ian Orosco, 20, CPD, burglary, MIP state; Keegan Butts, 18, CPD, burglary, MIP state.

