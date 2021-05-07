Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 7, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Hokashina Fast Horse, 34, CPD, fail to appear; Mary Gear, 33, CPD, fail to appear; Maxine Casias, 23, CPD, district court bench warrant; Elisa Trujillo, 44, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Byron Drake, 61, MPD, DWUI, hit and run property damage; Joshua Quinones, 29, CPD, fail to comply; Andrea Pead, 42, CPD, criminal warrant; Alexander Mathern, 38, MPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession; Mathew Strand, 30, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Antonio Vera, 28, CPD, domestic assault 1st offense.