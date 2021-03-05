Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 5, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Angelo Costalez, 23, NCSO, serve jail time; Glenn Clifford, 59, CPD, fail to comply; Kirk Steffey, 42, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Alan Fancher, 29, NCSO, hold for WSP; Shelby Hankins, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; David Owyhee, 59, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, controlled substance possession, fail to register as sex offender; Herbert Wheeler, 34, CPD, public intoxication, controlled substance possession; Kenneth Koons, 46, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, under influence controlled substance; Antonio Vera, 27, CPD, public intoxication; Maria Orozco, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Michael Stevenson, 52, EPD, criminal warrant (times 2); fail to appear (times 2); Jeremy Wilson, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Melanie MacMillan, 36, NCSO, fail to comply; Jamie Groathouse, 43, WHP, DWUI, open container in vehicle; Richard Smithers, 49, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest, open container, littering; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Robert Larsen, 38, CPD, burglary, controlled substance possession meth, aggravated assault, inteference with peace officer, petty larceny, courtesy hold/other agency; Steven Perry, 58, EPD, DWUS.