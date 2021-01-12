Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 12, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Robert Smith, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Gary Ferrier, 52, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal warrant; William Garland, 29, MPD, district court bench warrant; Pamela Hellengreen, 60, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Yolanda Barrera, 32, CPD, criminal warrant; Rebecca Green, 22, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to comply; James Alley, 35, MPD, fail to comply; Alyssa Johnson, 29, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Kendra Largent, 27, CPD, district court bench warrant; Daniel Lawyer, 39, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Charles Bowen, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth.