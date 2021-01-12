 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 12, 2021, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Robert Smith, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Gary Ferrier, 52, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal warrant; William Garland, 29, MPD, district court bench warrant; Pamela Hellengreen, 60, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Yolanda Barrera, 32, CPD, criminal warrant; Rebecca Green, 22, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to comply; James Alley, 35, MPD, fail to comply; Alyssa Johnson, 29, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Kendra Largent, 27, CPD, district court bench warrant; Daniel Lawyer, 39, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Charles Bowen, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News