Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. January 4, 5, 6, and 7, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated January 4, 5, 6, and 7, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Dexton Santillanes, 28, CPD, public intoxication; Benjamin Griffith, 51, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Samuel Vick, 48, NCSO, serve jail time; Kristina Slagle, 23, CPD, fail to comply (times 3); Allen Hendrickson, 31, USMA, contract hold/billing; Jeffrey Bacus, 34, WHP, DWUI, DWUS; Rocky Rigler, 22, NCSO, criminal warrant; Angela Laderlich, 39, WHP, DWUI, DWUS; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication, open container space/structure; Brady Westwood, 21, CPD, hold for probation and parole; William Peasley, 37, CPD, public intoxication, malicious mischief, fail to appear, fail to comply; Austin Joslyn, 27, CPD, fail to comply; William Nelson, 24, CPD, criminal warrant (times 2), DWUS.
Sunday additions:
- Guy Fahrnow, 44, CPD, DWUI, damage/destroy property; Brenton Eckerson, 35, CPD, public intoxication, disturbance; Brett Krohn, 33, CPD, district court bench warrant, county warrant/hold for agency; Adrianna Rodriguez, 21, CPD, interference with peace officer; Ernesto Rodriguez, 21, CPD, controlled substance possession.
Monday additions:
- Donald Smith, 56, CPD, fail to appear; Glenna McPherson, 68, CPD, criminal warrant; Meaghan Holman, 25, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Angelina Gomez, 28, CPD, shoplifting, fail to appear; Elburn Bailey 39, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 3), fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession; Douglas Reed, 58, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth.
Tuesday additions:
Dillon Brown, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Jose Martinez-Monsivais, 37, INS, immigration hold; Daneka McKim, 29, NCSO, fail to appear; Andrew Metzler, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Dennis Farris, 32, NCSO, fail to comply; Jose Gurrola-Arellano, 39, NCSO, criminal warrant; Wesley Test, 48, CPD, public intoxication; Conner Fritz, 20, MPD, fail to comply; Cynthia Pitt, 46, CPD, shoplifting, interference; Michelle Reynolds, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Eric Bills, 42, CPD, controlled substance possession, DWUS, compliance auto insurance.