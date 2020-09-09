Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 9, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Laura Barnes, 39, NCSO, hold for district court; Austin Joslyn, 28, CPD, serve jail time; Jose Prieto, 18, CPD, fail to appear; Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 33, INS, immigration hold; Otoniel Diaz-Jimenez, 21, INS, immigration hold; Steven Rushing, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!