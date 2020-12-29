Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 29, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
- Michael Huff, 47, USMA, contract hold/billing; Brandy Cook, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Megann Holzer, 23, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Devon Souza, 26, NCSO, bond revocation; Jessica Edwards, 22, CPD, domestic battery; Jackie Carabajal, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Thomas Pederson, 38, CPD, suspended/revoked DL, reckless driving.
