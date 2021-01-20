Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 20, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Christopher Lockhart, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Damiona Faulkner, 30, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jenefer Smith, 50, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Tyler Holthouse, 42, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident property damage; Joshua Baughcum, 28, CPD, domestic battery, vandalism/destruction of property; Christophee Anderson, 28, CPD, public intoxication, trespassing, weapons concealed, district court bench warrant.