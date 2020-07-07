Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 7, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Misty Fleetwood, 47, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Thomas Glenn, 60, NCSO, fail to comply; Ryan Walker, 32, NCSO, fail to appear, NCIC hit; Jeremiah Current, 38, USMA, NCIC hit; Thomas Hubbard, 41, NCSO, fail to comply; Peyton Owens, 20, NCSO, serve jail time; Anthony Ricketts, 30, NCSO, hold for WSP; Michael Izatt, 55, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Jason Collins, 44, CPD, fail to appear (times 2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!