Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 10, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 10, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Lance Addison, 39, USMA, contract hold/billing; Todd Babin, 35, USMA, contract hold/billing; Nicholas Giangiacomo, 32, MPD, fail to appear; Thanyida Pratoomsri, 42, INS, courtesy hold/other agency; Kosin Srisombat, 37, INS, courtesy hold/other agency; Vinthnaphat A Phichoknithiphuwadol, 42, INS, immigration hold; Josiah Matney, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Devon Michel, 25, NCSO, serve jail time; Levi Miller, 34, CPD, suspended/revoked driver's license enhanced, hold for probation and parole; Gerald Dehnert, 59, NCSO, fail to appear; Shawn Stanley, 48, CPD, fail to comply; Robert Maes, 36, CPD, DWUI; Brandon Campbell, 37, CPD, criminal warrant; Trevor Brinkerhoff, 31, CPD, fail to comply; Dean McMullin, 25, MPD, fail to appear; Kelly Bertagnole, 36, CPD, suspended/revoked driver's license.
