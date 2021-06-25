Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 25, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Russell Hebah, 29, NCSO, fail to comply; Lynn Tendore, 49, WHP, county warrant/hold for agency; Amanda SixFeathers, 30, NCSO, fail to comply; Matthew Brown, 31, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Ryan Bertagnole, 46, CPD, district court bench warrant; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Clinton Palmer, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Robin Collins, 41, MPD, fail to comply.