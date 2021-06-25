 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
0 Comments

Inmate roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 25, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Russell Hebah, 29, NCSO, fail to comply; Lynn Tendore, 49, WHP, county warrant/hold for agency; Amanda SixFeathers, 30, NCSO, fail to comply; Matthew Brown, 31, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Ryan Bertagnole, 46, CPD, district court bench warrant; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Clinton Palmer, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Robin Collins, 41, MPD, fail to comply.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News