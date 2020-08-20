Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 20, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Tiffani Graham, 39, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer, robbery; Kail Wright, 21, CPD, criminal warrant; Jason Lyons, 29, CPD, fail to comply; Michael McClure, 42, CPD, battery; Cory Hamilton, 41, WHP, DWUI.
