  • Updated
The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 16, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

  • Leah Whiteplume, 39, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Allan Davis, 48, NCSO, fail to comply; Joshua Baughcum, 29, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jacinto Brien, 22, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Bruce Bricker, 48, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Karen Green, 23, NCSO, bond revocation; Jack Conn, 64, NCSO, domestic battery; Matthew Sexton, 38, NCSO, pedestrian under influence of alcohol or controlled substance; Nichole Lucero, 34, EPD, criminal warrant; Adam Rosa, 39, CPD, reckless endangering firearm; Jeffrey Roberts, 28, CPD, reckless endangering, DWUI 1st offense.
