Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 9, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 9, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
- Chancy Moore, 41, NCSO, serve jail time; Isaiah Montiano Like, 21, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, hold for probation and parole; William Annett, 35, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to comply; Kadin Eastlund, 22, CPD, burglary, vandalism/destruction of property, criminal trespass, stalking.
