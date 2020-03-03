Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 3, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions
:
Eric Leach, 30, NCSO, hold for district court, hold for WSP; Brian Wilson, 43, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Myelz Jensen, 20, NCSO, serve jail time; Jerald Fallon, 40, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Samuel Schade, 34, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Amanda Sharkey, 43, CPD, trespassing.