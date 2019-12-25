You are the owner of this article.
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 21, 22 and 23 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 21, 22 and 23 2019, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

Dewayne Farthing, NCSO, DWUI; David Briones, CPD, petit trespassing, disturbance; Kyle Knight, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Kyle Pacheco, EVPD, fail to comply; Benjamin Macias, NCSO, serve jail time; Alana Archuleta, CPD, shoplifting; Mardoqueo Ruiz Chavez, INS, contract hold/billing; Malika Brown, CPD, under influence of controlled substance; Jose Andrade-Morillon, INS, contract hold/billings; Tyler Berlinger, NCSO, serving weekends; Justin Fenton, CPD, public intoxication; Korey Downing, NCSO, serving weekends

Sunday additions:

  • Luv Shiner, NCSO, serve jail time; Vance Wilson, CPD, trespassing; Michael Abeyta, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Jeryell Brigance, EVPD, DWUI, two & three lane, attempt to elude, interference with police officer; Jeremy Bansept, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Christopher Lutonsky, NCSO, hold for CAC; Joseph Janzen, CPD, public intoxication, open container-space/structure, hold for probation and parole; Glenn Thomas, CPD, simple assault; Matthew Seger, CPD, public intoxication; Lori Fuller, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Jeremy Farley, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Kyle Mock, CPD, DWUI, public intoxication under 21, leave the scene of accident; Jason Golden, EVPD, public intoxication; Alejandro Tautimer-Urrea, INS, immigration hold; Hunter Carlson, CPD, DWUI, no insurance, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Michael Gisse, NCSO, DWUI, DWUS; Anthony Malone, CPD, public intoxication; Ricky Gustafson, NCSO, DWUI; Matthew Williams, CPD, public intoxication; Shawn Mapp, NCSO, hold for CAC

Monday additions:

Bethany Celestine-Brown, CPD, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency; Matthew HUrst, CPD, criminal warrant, violate FVPA court order; Mandy Curtis, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear, interference with police officer; James Holloway, CPD, trespassing; Christina Gates, CPD, fail to appear; Sebastian Wirth, CPD, fail to appear, suspended/revoked driver’s license; James Severson, CPD, fail to appear, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Lenora Caraveau, CPD, fail to comply

