Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 30, visit trib.com. Wednesday additions: Jackie Carabajal, 39, CPD, criminal warrant, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, domestic battery, simple burglary; Thesha Fellon, 52, CPD, open container, public intoxication prohibited; Daniel Harris, 52, CPD, open container, public intoxication prohibited; Adrian Sixfeathers, 23, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant, NCIC hit; Nicholas Rosas, 20, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to comply; Stanley Hurst, 47, EPD, civil bench warrant; Anthony Kelley, 29, CPD, criminal warrant; James Alley, 35, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, fail to appear, fail to comply.