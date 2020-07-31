Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated July 31, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions
:
Justin Bunney, 46, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Ryder Jenkins, 20, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Troy Eversole, 54, CPD, disturbing the peace; Jeanine Sjoblom, 47, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Timmy Lynn, 42, CPD, disturbing the peace; Griffin Beach, 32, CPD, domestic battery; Jesse Abbott, 32, NCSO, serve jail time; Frank Marr, 44, NCSO, hold for CAC; Connor Culp, 38, CPD. domestic battery; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication; Richard Stockman, 19, CPD, assault and battery, marijuana possession, liquor law minors in possession; Brenden Day, 24, CPD, indecent exposure.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!