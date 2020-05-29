You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 29, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

  • Bailee Watt, 22, NCSO, criminal warrant; Chance Johnson, 24, MPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Curtis Jenkins, 39, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Terisa Trujillo, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Allan Davis, 47, CPD, trespassing; Benjamin Wolfe, 30, NCSO, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, compliance auto insurance, duty unattended vehicle; Nickolas Banner, 34, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Stephanie Behan, 36, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, trespassing; Jeffrey Scott, 37, CPD, fail to appear; Ashley Nielsen, 31, WHP, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, DWUS, obey traffic control signals; Coy Vaught, 51, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession meth; Lieff Boykin, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer, probation revocation by police officer; Daniel Teel, 43, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession.
