Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 2, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Radford Messer, 59, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal warrant; James Baker, 27, CPD, reckless driving, interference with peace officer, reckless endangering, attempt to elude, vandalism/destruction of property; Kristofer Nasife, 30, CPD, fail to appear; Donald Young, 58, NCSO, serve jail time; Jason Gardner, 32, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Zachary Hammond, 30, NCSO, criminal warrant.
