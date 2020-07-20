Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 17 through July 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 17 through July 20, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- James Bell, 47, CPD, unlawful entry into an occupied structure; Adam Ward, 27, CPD, DWUI.
Saturday additions:
- Benjamin Kinghorn, 35, EPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; William Davis, 37, NCSO, DWUI; Ana Ybarra, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; John Ray, 39, NCSO, hold for WSP; Tyler Green, 21, NCSO, courtesy hold other agency; Steve Knox, 50, CPD, interference with peace officer, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Christian Peek, 23, CPD, attempt to elude, obey traffic control signals, reckless driving, larceny; Christina Weber, 41, NCSO, fail to comply; Alexander Higby, 26, MPD, controlled substance possession meth; Eugene Tayborn, 30, CPD, NCIC hit; Jacob Crowe, 18, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
Sunday additions:
- Sean Griffin, 52, CPD, fail to comply; Russell Frerichs, 43, CPD, criminal warrant; Jonathan Harris, 38, NCSO, wrongful take/dispose property; Matthew Mikalowsky, 48, MPD, public intoxication.
Monday additions:
Sean Diekemper, 52, CPD, criminal warrant; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, criminal warrant; Charles Hoffschneider, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Michael Cornett, 40, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth, careless driving, hold for probation and parole; Jon Mockensturm, 26, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Justin Gonzalez, 43, NCSO, criminal warrant; Cynthia Herman, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Donald Ramsour, 24, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, driver’s license, registration violation, compliance auto insurance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!