Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 20, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 20, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Bryce Bedsaul, 21, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jason Hammond, 39, CPD, aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon; Michael Stanley, 42, CPD, criminal warrant; Michael Mayer, 43, NCSO, hold for WSP; Marcus Salway, 35, CPD, public intoxication; Myelz Jensen, 22, CPD, DWUS, registration violation, controlled substance possession; Misty Kosta, 42, NCSO, hold for probation and parole.