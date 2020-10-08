Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 8, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated October 8, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Yonathan Bernardino Islas, 27, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Benjamin Wolfe, 30, WHP, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Sean Lavin, 21, CPD, controlled substance possession, larceny; Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 23, NCSO, hold for circuit court; Sheri Salazar, 37, CPD, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, interference with peace officer, simple assault; Amy Harvard, 48, MPD, criminal warrant; Brandon Lewis, 39, CPD, hold for probation and parole.
