Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated January 22, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Junior Redhouse, 60, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Andelee Charging Hawk, 27, NCSO, fail to comply; Jason Gray, 44, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Tyler McGee, 32, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, interference; Ashley Moyte, 28, NCSO, fail to comply; Frank Casias, 27, WHP, criminal warrant (times 2), district court bench warrant; Scott Philo, 31, NCSO, controlled substance possession (times 2); Solana Sisneros, 24, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), county warrant/hold for agency; Gage Cordova, 22, NCSO, serve jail time; Brian Edwards, 49, USMA, contract hold/billing; Michael Vega, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Amanda Cloutier, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Connie Buck, 57, NCSO, bond revocation; Jason Knopp, 40, NCSO, driving without interlock device; Ian Lembke, 31, CPD, fail to comply; Phillip Pellman, 40, NCSO, registration violation, DWUS, compliance auto insurance; Jesse Kraft, 29, NCSO, DWUI.