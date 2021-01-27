Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 27, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions
:
Alyssa Duran, 20, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Joshua Thompson, 34, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Steven Riley, 24, CPD, hold for Casper municipal court; Andrew Barrett, 35, CPD, interference with peace officer, DWUS, breach of peace, driving without interlock device; Christopher Reed, 23, NCSO, hold for WSP; Jason Whitney, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Michael Sanders, 35, NCSO, criminal intent, attempt to elude, controlled substance possession, attempts/conspire, fail to comply.