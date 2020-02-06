Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 6, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Bradyn Archuletta, 20, NCSO, hold for WSP; Zachary Bahe, 28, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Levi Terrill, 36, NCSO, criminal warrant; Pablo Ledzma Cardenas, 54, NCSO, immigration hold; Alana Mendoza-Cota, 39, INS, contract hold/billing; Anna Otterholt, 39, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession, vandalism/destruction of property; Dana Green, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Sarah Sjol, 32, CPD, fail to comply, trespassing, shoplifting; Michael Pipher, 63, USMA, contract hold/billing; John Lawson, 31, USMA, contract hold/billing; David Burton, 36, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, interference with peace officer, compliance auto insurance; Bertoldo Bustos, 30, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, NCIC hit, DWUS, driving without interlock device, registration required, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer; Lieff Boykin, 23, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Michael Kientz, 54, CPD, DWUI.