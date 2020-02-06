You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 6, 2020, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Bradyn Archuletta, 20, NCSO, hold for WSP; Zachary Bahe, 28, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Levi Terrill, 36, NCSO, criminal warrant; Pablo Ledzma Cardenas, 54, NCSO, immigration hold; Alana Mendoza-Cota, 39, INS, contract hold/billing; Anna Otterholt, 39, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession, vandalism/destruction of property; Dana Green, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Sarah Sjol, 32, CPD, fail to comply, trespassing, shoplifting; Michael Pipher, 63, USMA, contract hold/billing; John Lawson, 31, USMA, contract hold/billing; David Burton, 36, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, interference with peace officer, compliance auto insurance; Bertoldo Bustos, 30, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, NCIC hit, DWUS, driving without interlock device, registration required, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer; Lieff Boykin, 23, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Michael Kientz, 54, CPD, DWUI.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News