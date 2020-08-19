Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 19, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Luis Hernandez-Marquez, 31, NCSO, driver’s license, immigration hold; Everett Phillips, 63, NCSO, fail to appear; Amanda SixFeathers, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Marlena Box, 39, NCSO, probationary court hold; Katrina Lucero, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Austin Bayless, 28, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); John Barnes, 34, CPD, DWUI, DUS, insurance violation; Phoebe Soundingsides, 35, CPD, shoplifting; Hosea White, 41, CPD, shoplifting; Aaron Harper, 30, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth, DWUS, compliance auto insurance; Christipher Bramlett, 24, CPD, petty larceny, criminal intent, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth.
