Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 7, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Michael Widick, 26, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to comply; John Laster, 32, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Joe Curtis, 49, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jennifer Wands, 38, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Darran Gilmore, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Nathaniel Mahoney, 44, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Tyler McDaniel, 23, MPD, fail to appear, shoplifting (times 3), stalking; Christipher Bramlett, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Tiffany Filakouridis, 22, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear; David Sirus, 34, CPD, public intoxication; Celia Kinion, 24, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Daniel Wylie, 37, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Nickalas Mathill, 26, NCSO, unlawful contact.