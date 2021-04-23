Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 23, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 23, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Andrew Sucher, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Travis Robertson, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Jim Freeman, 26, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Terrence O’Neill, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Timothy Miller, 47, CPD, fail to comply; Latoya Moore, 34, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); Matthew Scheffler, 35, CPD, domestic battery; Micha Sulzle, 19, CPD, district court bench warrant; Monica Bradshaw, 26, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Eric Leach, 31, CPD, fail to comply; Todd Rouse, 40, MPD, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency, probation revocation by police officer, compliance auto insurance, carry & exhibit license, false report/police officer.