Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 17, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Antwan Young, NCSO, serve jail time; Austin Goodfellow, 26, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, hold for probation and parole; Ryan Shaffer, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Kirk Steffey, 42, CPD, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, drive without interlock device 1st offense, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Garrett Cestnik, 24, CPD, petit larceny, resisting arrest, open container, fireworks; Jessica Plunkett, 30, CPD, criminal warrant; Shane Day, 29, CPD, fail to appear; Cynthia Pitt,47, MPD, driving under suspension, no insurance, vehicle registration.