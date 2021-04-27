Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 27, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 27, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Christopher Benson, 51, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth; Holly Olsen, 41, CPD, criminal warrant; Brittany Spaulding, 27, NCSO, hold for CAC, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Lorraine Madison, 53, CPD, controlled substance possession, urinating or defecating in public; Deandre Phillips, 39, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kevin Haley, 39, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth,
controlled substance possession; Donny Tilden, 38, CPD, NCIC hit; Justus Gagne, 21, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession; Esperanza Hermosillo, 20, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Eric Leach, 31, NCSO, interference with peace officer, speed too fast, driver’s license; Theodore Johansen, 44, NCSO, district court bench warrant; April Johansen, 41, NCSO, district court bench warrant.