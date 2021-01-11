Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 9, 10, and 11, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 9, 10, and 11, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Domenic Pontezieri, 36, NCSO, hold for district court, contract hold/billing; Pedro Treto, 30, CPD, fail to comply; Makayla Helms-Pickett, 25, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kyle Doussett, 48, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Wyatt Wirth, 22, CPD, fail to comply, criminal bench warrant; Andrew Castano, 40, CPD, under influence controlled substance, criminal trespass; Darel Monear, 41, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Tana No Horse, 32, NCSO, contract hold/billing; David Gober, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply, district court bench warrant (times 2), fail to appear; Willie Young, 61, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Sarah Sjol, 33, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer; Terrence Culp, 55, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Richard Horton, 49, CPD, resisting arrest; Aaron Lantis, 43, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member, fail to comply; Tray Powell, 20, CPD, DUS; Markieth Wheeler, 48, CPD, hold for WSP, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Shawna Hansen, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Orion Smith, 22, CPD, DWUI, wrong way on one-way street; Sergio Diaz, 34, CPD, public intoxication.
Sunday additions:
- Jonathan Reiser, 223, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); fail to appear, DUS; Allan Davis, 47, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Dean Murrain, 28, CPD, DWUS, maintain insurance, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Cynthia Herrman, 29, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Scott Johnson, 35, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Ethan Faunce, 18, MPD, reckless driving, driver’s license, larceny, burglary.
Monday additions:
Brenton Eckerson, 36, CPD, criminal warrant; Paul Smith, 47, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession, criminal entry; Gregory Williams, 44, CPD, fail to comply; John Eshelman, 62, CPD, public intoxication, marijuana possession; Charles Woolsey, 33, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Brandon Munguia, 18, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Benjamin King, 40, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, DWUS; Samantha Guthrie, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Gordon Summers, 60, CPD, DWUI; Antwan Young, 40, NCSO, DWUI; Charles Rhynard, 56, NCSO, criminal warrant; Everett Phillips, 64, MPD, criminal warrant; James Severson, 46, NCSO, fail to comply; Kevin Bradshaw, 31, CPD, resisting arrest.